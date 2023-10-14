Tourism Minister David Collado affirmed Thursday that tourism maintains “unstoppable growth” by registering the arrival of 545,990 visitors this month, thus reaching the historic figure of 7,625,986 in the January-September period.

“Those are historic numbers, which are felt in the economy, and the best of all is that this growth is unstoppable,” he said when presenting the statistics for September during an event held at the Ambassador Hall.

He reported that in September, by air alone, 478,794 tourists entered the country, representing 48% more than the same month in 2019, 31% more than in 2021, and 11% more than in 2022.

Collado said that sustainable growth is also reflected in the cruise industry.

The minister further noted that the country received 67,196 cruise passengers in September, totaling 1,602,411.

“If we look at those figures, we are talking that the Dominican Republic received in the January-September period no more and no less than 7,625,986, a true record,” Collado said.

He also affirmed that the projections for tourist arrivals at the end of the year will exceed 7.9 million, which would be a new record.

He reiterated that by the end of 2023, the Dominican Republic will surpass the goal of 10 million tourists.