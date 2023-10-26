Air Caraïbes returns to Santo Domingo with twice-weekly flights from Paris

Air Caraïbes returned to Santo Domingo, offering up to 6,000 weekly seats in 3 classes. The airline arrived at the International Airport of the Americas (AILA) with the A350-900 aircraft on its inaugural flight.

Operations will be carried out with stopovers in Port-Au-Prince (PAP), Haiti, and San Salvador (ZSA), Bahamas. All flights will be operated on Airbus A350-900 aircraft, with a capacity for 389 passengers.

Air Caraïbes flight schedule in Santo Domingo

With a technical stop in Port-Au-Prince (POP), Haiti.

Paris – Santo Domingo Flight TX 554 ORY 10:15 – 17:05 SDQ / Monday.

Santo Domingo – Paris Flight TX 544 SDQ 19:15 – 08:40 (+1) ORY / Monday.

With technical stop in San Salvador (ZSA), Bahamas.

Paris – Santo Domingo Flight TX 560 ORY 10:05 – 17:20 SDQ / Thursday.

Santo Domingo – Paris Flight TX 560 SDQ 19:30 – 08:55 (+1) ORY / Thursday.

Gustavo A. de Hostos, legal representative and CEO of General Air Services, thanked the Dominican Government, the airline’s top executives, and the Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) team.

“I am grateful for the support offered personally by President Luis Abinader, Minister David Collado, Vice Minister Tammy Reynoso, the director of the promotion office in France, Mercedes Castillo and our ambassador in Paris H.E. Rosa Hernández de Grullón,” he reiterated.

He also thanked the airline’s top executives Marc Rochet and Edmond Richard, responsible for the initial negotiations and its new leaders, Christine Ourmières-Widener CEO, Brannon Winn, CCO of the airline’s top management, and the French ambassador to the Dominican Republic H.E. Eric Fournier”.

He explained that “Dominicans once again have direct flights to Paris, France from Santo Domingo and an excellent gateway to Europe.”

Meanwhile, Aerodom said, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Air Caraïbes again at the José Fco. Peña Gómez International Airport of the Americas, as it resumes its Santo Domingo – Paris route in a modern A350-900 aircraft.

It is recalled that Air Caraibes currently operates three weekly flights from Paris/Orly (ORY) to Punta Cana (PUJ). On October 20, it increased the frequency to five weekly flights, and, as of December 14, a daily flight will be offered.