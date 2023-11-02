The Dominican Republic is approaching the goal of 10 million tourists in 2023

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has expressed confidence in achieving the goal of welcoming 10 million tourists to the country this year. During an event organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Abinader stated that the countdown has begun toward this objective, emphasizing the positive impact of tourism on the livelihoods of Dominicans and the country’s economy.

The event also showcased an advertising campaign featuring renowned Dominican artists singing together to achieve “10 million smiles.” The Dominican Republic has seen impressive tourism numbers, with 619,204 visitors in October, bringing the total for 2023 to 8,245,189. This represents a 23% growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Ministry of Tourism highlighted the role of cruise tourism in this growth, with over 1.6 million visitors arriving via cruise ships in 2023, and emphasized the support for new ports like Taino Bay. To reach the 10 million tourist goal, an additional 1,754,811 arrivals are needed.

President Abinader mentioned upcoming transformative projects that will continue to drive tourism growth and emphasized the importance of tourism for prosperity, development, employment, and improving the quality of life for the Dominican people.

During the event, tourism businesswoman Haydée Kuret de Rainieri was recognized for her contributions to the sector. She received an award for her pioneering and visionary role in the development of Dominican tourism and her active participation in the economic and social development of the Eastern region of the country. Haydée Kuret de Rainieri is the wife of fellow businessman Frank Rainieri.