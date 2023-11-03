Clean energy project in Saona is nominated Sustainable Initiative of the Year 2023 by Business Intelligence

Isla Saona.- The “Energizing Saona” project, a collaborative effort between the Bayahíbe Electric Company (CEB), a subsidiary of the Punta Cana-Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM), and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MIMARENA), has been nominated for “Sustainable Initiative of the Year” at the prestigious North American Sustainability Awards 2023.

Since its launch in December 2022, the project has installed 1,800 photovoltaic modules and a 5 MWh energy storage system on Saona Island, ensuring a continuous and reliable energy supply for the island’s 600 residents. This initiative represents a significant step towards sustainability and environmental conservation, providing the community with access to basic services and improving their overall well-being.

The project’s impact on Saona Island is profound, as it has become the first and only island in the hemisphere to have clean, 24/7 renewable energy. “Energizing Saona” serves as a model for clean energy projects in the region and is recognized for its commitment to sustainability.

The project is part of the larger “Sustainable Saona” master plan promoted by MIMARENA, focusing on improving the quality of life for Saona Island’s inhabitants while ensuring the sustainability of the protected area within the Cotubanamá National Park.

In addition to the renewable energy aspect, CEB, and its partners are involved in various initiatives on the island, such as waste management, access to clean drinking water, support for sustainable local entrepreneurship, promoting sustainable fishing, and implementing electric mobility solutions to reduce the island’s carbon footprint.

This recognition highlights Saona Island as a shining example of responsible and sustainable energy use, showcasing the commitment of CEB and its collaborators to clean energy solutions that benefit the community and promote regional development.