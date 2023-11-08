Arajet inaugurates new route between Montreal and Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- Arajet, the low-cost airline serving the Caribbean region, has officially launched a new direct flight route between the city of Montreal and Santo Domingo. This new route further expands Arajet’s network of destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The direct flight connects Montreal through Trudeau International Airport to Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo. Arajet is operating four weekly flights on this route, departing from Montreal to Santo Domingo on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The flight duration is approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Victor Pacheco, the founder and CEO of Arajet, expressed pride in this new route, emphasizing that Arajet is the first and only Dominican airline to connect Montreal with Santo Domingo. Pacheco highlighted that this new connection enhances international relations between Canada and the Dominican Republic, making mobility between these regions more accessible.

Frank Hans Dannenberg, the ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Canada, also welcomed the new route’s inauguration, emphasizing its significance in enhancing connectivity between Quebec, the largest French-speaking province in Canada, and Latin America.

Yves Beauchamp, the President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, noted that this direct service opens doors to explore the culture, history, architecture, and beaches of Santo Domingo. Arajet has carved out a niche in the low-cost flight market to the Caribbean, making Montreal an attractive destination for airlines.

Arajet aims to transport more than seven million passengers over the next five years and establish Santo Domingo as a robust air connection hub in the region, offering competitive flight options and rates to benefit travelers throughout the Americas.