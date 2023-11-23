Air Europa celebrates anniversary on Black Friday and offers 25% discounts on all its flights

Santo Domingo.- Air Europa is celebrating Black Friday week by offering significant discounts of up to 25% on its flights. This promotional offer is available until November 27. Customers interested in taking advantage of this campaign can purchase their tickets through the Air Europa website, visit the airline’s sales offices, or contact the Customer Service Center. The offer started on Monday, November 20 and will run through November 27.

Bernardo Botella, Sales Director of Air Europa, highlighted in a press release that tickets purchased during this campaign are valid for travel until May 31, 2024. He emphasized the airline’s commitment to enhancing passenger experience and participating in promotions like Black Friday, allowing customers to enjoy new experiences at competitive prices.

The campaign aims to facilitate customers in planning their trips well in advance with attractive prices, with the added benefit of flying with one of the most modern and efficient fleets in the market.

For additional information and details about the promotion, potential travelers can visit Air Europa’s website at https://www.aireuropa.com/do/es/home.