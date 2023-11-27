Adompretur announces new date for national tourism journalism award gala

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Tourist Press (Adompretur) announced that the 19th edition of the Epifanio Lantigua National Tourist Journalism Award will be held next Tuesday, December 5, at 6:00 p.m., in the National Police auditorium, located on Avenida Abraham Lincoln, corner of Independence Avenue.

Adompretur president Yenny Polanco Lovera recalled that the change of date was due to the recent passage of the atmospheric phenomenon that affected the country. “I can assure that the PEL 2023 organizing team has worked hard to deliver the quality that has always characterized us.”

Participating in this edition are journalists and communicators Adrian Rafael Morales, dominicantoday.com; Álbida Segura, El Caribe / launi.com.do; Alexander Martínez Bonilla, Súper Canal 33; Andrés Lora, acento.com.do; Arelis Suero, deultimominuto.net, Brunilda A. Santana Holguín, Soy Caribe Premium magazine; Cristian Santana, deultimominuto.net; Daniela Báez Bautista, Programa con Ana Pereyra / Revista Informativa; Erika Santelices Abarzú, Agencia AFP; Florentino Durán, Listín Diario / El Show del Mediodía; Ian Franjul, remolacha.net; Jessica Bonifacio, El Caribe; Jessica Leonor, Diario Libre; Jesús Vásquez, Acento TV; Joan Sebastian Vallejo, El Dinero.

Also participating are Karilyn Cuevas, CDN, Cadena de Noticias; Karla Natasha Alcántara, El Dinero; Katheryn Luna, acento.com.do; Maribel García Vásquez, Conversando con Maribel program; Massiel de Jesús Acosta, El Dinero; Mayelin Acosta Guzmán, HOY newspaper; Mayerlin Martínez, Listín Diario; Onysela Valdez, Soy Caribe Premium magazine; Orlando Barría Maichil, Agencia EFE; Ramón Chávez, actividadesartisticas.com; Rigoberto Smith Tate, Detrás de Cámara con Rigoberto; Shawell Peña, El Nacional; Sudelka García, El Nacional; and Wellington Ascanio Pérez Vargas, pulsodelsur.net.

“These are the 29 journalists and communicators from different localities of the country participating in this edition, who presented their works in the categories: Written Press, Television or YouTube Report, Digital Media, Television Documentary, Printed Magazine; Art and Culture, Photography, Gastronomy, Tourism North, East and South regions,” said Polanco Lovera.

The Adompretur president added that the works of the participants were evaluated by the jury headed by journalist Tony Pérez, and formed by Luis Felipe Aquino, Luis José Chávez, Gustavo Olivo Peña, Esteban Rosario, Marivell Contreras, Aurelio Henríquez, Bolívar Troncoso, Oscar Peña, José Antonio Aybar, José Mármol and Edgar Lantigua –Epifanio Lantigua’s son–, all professionals with vast experience in journalism and in the tourism sector.

Awards



According to the rules, winners in all categories will receive a cash prize of RD$50,000.00, a trophy of ‘El Artístico’ –made in solid bronze on the concept of sculptor Rafael Bueno–, an Arajet air ticket and a certificate. The ‘Grand Prize’ winner will also receive an additional RD$85,000.00 and two Arajet airline tickets.

Special recognitions



On this great night, Adompretur will recognize outstanding communicator Ellis Pérez, a reference in the tourism sector; communicator Yomaris Gómez, who promotes tourism from Santiago de los Caballeros; and newspaper acento.com.do –in the “Specialized Media” category–, which is directed by journalists Gustavo Olivo and Fausto Rosario Adames.

Sponsors



PEL 2023 is sponsored by its main allies: Ministry of Tourism, Banco Popular Dominicano, Administrative Ministry of the Dominican Republic, Cap Cana, Junta Central Electoral, Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), Arajet, Dominican Fiesta Hotel, Fundación El Artístico, Consorcio Energético Punta Cana Macao (CEPM), Grupo Rescue, Central Romana, Logomarca, Melkis Díaz, Lifestyle Holidays Hotels and Resorts, Wladimir Lendof, Hotel Barceló Santo Domingo, Homewood Suites Santo Domingo by Hilton, Gran Hotel Europa and other companies that support the sector.