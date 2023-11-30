Frank Rainieri is decorated by the Government of Brazil with the Order of Rio Branco

Santo Domingo .- At a distinguished ceremony, the Brazilian embassy in the Dominican Republic honored Ambassador Frank R. Rainieri Marranzini of the Sovereign Order of Malta with the esteemed “Order of Rio Branco.” This prestigious award recognizes notable actions and meritorious services contributing to the common well-being and civic virtues.

The Brazilian ambassador to the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Renán Páes Barreto, along with his wife, Livia Barreto, had the privilege of bestowing the insignia of the Order of Rio Branco upon Ambassador Rainieri Marranzini. This gesture was a token of appreciation for his contributions to society.

The event was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including His Excellency Most Reverend Monsignor Piergiorgio Bertoldi, the Apostolic Nuncio of His Holiness Pope Francis, and other ambassadors of the Sovereign Order of Malta in the Dominican Republic.

Ambassador Rainieri Marranzini expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the honor, acknowledging the weight of responsibility that comes with such a distinction. He reflected on how the moral, social, and civic values mentioned were largely influenced by his upbringing and expressed hope that they would inspire his children and grandchildren.

Furthermore, Rainieri encouraged future generations to persist in working responsibly and dedicatedly on social and civic causes, aiming to build a better and fairer country. The ceremony also highlighted the solid and growing bilateral relations between Brazil and the Dominican Republic, including the significant flow of Brazilian tourists to the Dominican Republic and Brazilian capital investments, which amounted to US$2,300.00 million in 2022.

Ambassador Rainieri concluded his speech by thanking the ambassador and his wife once more for the honor and for uniting colleagues, friends, and family in celebrating this joyous occasion.