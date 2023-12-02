Puerto Plata strengthens cruise ship growth: will attract 71 vessels in December

Puerto Plata—Puerto Plata is preparing to receive a total of 71 cruise ships during December, consolidating its position as one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the Caribbean.

This figure represents a constant flow of visitors who will explore the natural and cultural wonders of the region.

Two of the most prominent tourist ports, Amber Cove and Taíno Bay, will be the epicenter of this vibrant activity. Amber Cove will host 25 cruise ships, while Taino Bay will welcome 46, totaling a remarkable 71 cruise ships for the month.

The deployment not only promises to offer unforgettable experiences to visitors but will also boost the local economy by promoting tourism and strengthening interaction with the various businesses and services in the area.

For this reason, the northern regional director of tourism, Atahualpa Paulino, indicated that “this high cruise season is shaping up to be a resounding success.”

“The constant arrival of cruise passengers will contribute significantly to consolidate Puerto Plata’s position as one of the most outstanding tourist destinations in the Caribbean region,” he said.

He also thanked President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, whose support has been fundamental for the flourishing of this crucial industry for Puerto Plata.