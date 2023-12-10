On December 19, 8 cruise ships will arrive in the country; this month alone there are 104 scheduled to arrive in the country

According to APORDOM data, the cruise ships that will be visiting the Dominican Republic for the first time will arrive at the Taino Bay terminal.

Santo Domingo, DR—The provinces of Puerto Plata, Samaná, La Romana, and the National District are preparing to receive thousands of tourists who will arrive on the Caribbean coasts this December on 104 high-level cruise ships, five of which will touch Dominican soil for the first time, according to a report on the ports made by the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM).

According to APORDOM data, the cruise ships that will touch the Dominican Republic for the first time will arrive at the Taino Bay terminal, belonging to the ITM Group company, in the head municipality of the province of Puerto Plata and whose first stage was inaugurated in December 2021, then to complete its second stage in February of this 2023.

The reception of these new vessels began on Monday 4 with the Norwegian Prima. It will continue on Friday, 08, when the Celebrity Ascent arrives, while on Saturday, 9, the Oceania Vista cruise ship will be received; on Sunday, 10, the Explorer of the Seas, and on December 26, the Brilliant Lady.

Likewise, the Dominican Port Authority reports that for Tuesday, December 19, the most significant movement of vessels in the country is expected since it is planned to receive eight cruise ships simultaneously through the terminals of Taino Bay, Amber Cove, and Samaná, the Explora 1, Nieuw Amsterdam, Aida Diva, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Vista, Scarlet Lady, Norwegian Encore and the Grandeur of the Seas.

The data presented correspond to the projection calendar of calls to be received in December 2023, taking into account that some variants may generate changes in the same, such as weather conditions changes of routes by the cruise lines, among others, thus being able to decrease or increase the number of calls.

The director of the Port Authority, Jean Luis Rodríguez, highlighted the importance of the movement of cruise passengers for these coastal provinces as well as the increase in the number of vessels that will be received this December concerning 2019 and 2022, where 76 and 97 cruise ships arrived in the Dominican Republic, respectively.

“Cruise passengers arriving in our country will have the opportunity to explore the natural and cultural beauties of these destinations, and at the same time consolidate the economy by promoting tourism in front of our population and even interaction with businesses and services in the area,” Rodriguez said.

At the end of November 2023, the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) registered 1,933,385 passengers by sea, an increase of 75.48% compared to January-November 2022, when 1,101,754 cruise passengers were reported.