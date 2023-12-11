Dominican Republic’s nautical tourism flourishes with over 3,000 Vessels in 2023

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has witnessed a remarkable surge in nautical tourism, with over 3,000 vessels arriving in 2023. This sector, which has significantly boosted the nation’s economy and job market, is expected to see even more growth, potentially doubling by 2030.

Investments in marinas, infrastructure, and real estate offerings have surpassed US$1,000 million, creating nearly 5,000 jobs. The Dominican Association of Sports Marinas and Nautical Clubs (ADMC) officials, including President Juan Bancalari, member Silvano Suazo, and Treasurer Ewald Heinsen Brown, have emphasized the industry’s economic impact. Nautical tourism attracts affluent tourists seeking diverse products and services, including equipment rentals, boat repairs, sailing schools, accommodations, vehicle rentals, land excursions, and provisions for food, drinks, and fuel.

The ADMC directors noted a significant shift in the industry’s perception of the Dominican Republic. Once not considered a nautical destination and even restricted for vessel passage, the country now presents a safe and secure image, thanks to efforts by sports marinas, yacht clubs, and the Dominican Republic Navy. With around 30,000 vessels crossing the Caribbean annually during the winter months in Europe and the United States, the Dominican Republic is now a prominent destination on their map.

Key destinations along the Dominican route include Puerto Plata, Samaná, Punta Cana, Cap Cana, La Romana, and the upcoming Punta Arena-Baní marina. The addition of the Montecristi Nautical Club further enhances this thriving circuit.

The economic contribution of this sector is substantial, with each vessel paying US$75.00 in taxes and an additional US$13.00 per crew member. The country boasts world-class facilities like Marina Casa de Campo, Cap Cana Ciudad Destino Marina, Ocean World, Puerto Bahía, Club Náutico de Santo Domingo, Punta Cana Resort & Club, and Dockside Marine.

Furthermore, the Dominican Republic’s attractive airports and road infrastructure complement its nautical tourism, offering excellent connectivity and supporting the continuous growth of this vibrant sector.