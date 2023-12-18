RIU Hotels & Resorts honors Dominican tour operators for outstanding contributions and sales

Santo Domingo.-RIU Hotels & Resorts in the Dominican Republic recently honored local tour operators for their significant contributions and high sales volumes this year. The award ceremony saw Gnial taking the first place, followed by Palo Tours, AGT, and Sunparadise in second place. Special recognition was also given to Smart Traveling, and the third place was awarded to another agency.

The Sales Department of Riu Hotels & Resorts led the awards and recognitions. This celebratory event was held last Friday, December 15, at the RIU Palace Bávaro, featuring a gala dinner accompanied by live music.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the following day offered leisure activities for the agency representatives. They enjoyed a catamaran trip to La Piscina Natural, a picturesque beach along the Bávaro coast. The guests also had the opportunity to experience the Neon Party in a VIP area, one of the four pool parties included in the company’s all-inclusive program.

This annual event by RIU Hotels & Resorts is a tradition aimed at acknowledging and appreciating the vital role tourism agencies play in the Dominican Republic, contributing significantly to the client base of their hotels.