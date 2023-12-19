La Quinta by Wyndham Hotel breaks ground in San Francisco de Macorís

San Francisco de Macoris.- Premium Residences and the De Valle Group have commenced the construction of the La Quinta by Wyndham hotel in San Francisco de Macorís. This project, which represents an investment exceeding $12 million, is set to enhance the hospitality landscape in the region with its 126-room complex.

The construction phase of the hotel is expected to create around 500 direct and indirect jobs, with an additional 200 jobs anticipated upon its operation, scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025.

The hotel will boast a variety of amenities including four commercial spaces, a lobby with a bar and restaurant, coworking spaces, a gym offering coworking and fitness day passes, a swimming pool with a poolside bar, and the region’s only rooftop lounge and bar.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by key investors, provincial authorities, and prominent businessmen Franklin Romero and Ivanov Collado, major shareholders of the project. Also present were Edward De Valle II and Curt Mc Guir, the franchisors and exclusive representatives of La Quinta by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts in the Dominican Republic.

Franklin Romero, president of Premium Residences, expressed his pride in the project, emphasizing its significance for San Francisco de Macorís. Ivanov Collado confirmed that the hotel’s construction is on track for its planned summer 2025 opening.

Edward De Valle II, the Master Franchisor of La Quinta by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and president of the GDV Group, highlighted the Dominican Republic’s political stability and favorable investment climate. He shared the ambitious VISION 2030 goal of establishing international brand hotels within 30 minutes of each major economic city in the Dominican Republic.

De Valle II also remarked on the strategic importance of this new La Quinta hotel, asserting that it places San Francisco de Macorís on the global tourism map and celebrates the province for its exceptional qualities and people.