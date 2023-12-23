Collado: all focus on 10 million tourists, only 180,566 to go

Minister of Tourism David Collado informed that the Dominican Republic is only 180,566 visitors away from reaching the goal of 10 million tourists by 2023.

“Only 180,566 visitors away from reaching our goal. Just as you read it. As of yesterday, 9,819,434 visitors had already arrived in our country for tourism: 7,698,102 by air and 2,121,332 by sea. All of them leave their mark in each of the smiles of the Dominicans who live and depend on tourism. 10 million new friends, just around the corner,” the official posted on his social networks.

“All of them leave their mark on each of the smiles of the Dominicans who live and depend on tourism activity,” he added.

In his report last December 12, the goal was 91%, equivalent to 9,105,043 visitors in 11 months of 2023. According to the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) projection, 1.6 million tourists would enter and leave the country’s airports.

The records have been set through the country’s airports and cruise ships arriving in the nation.

In another post, Collado indicated that “this line has also crossed the finish line. In this regard, he congratulated the executives of Amber Cover, Puerto Plata, for having reached one million cruise passengers.

To complete the objective, Collado has set a strategy based on a solid promotional campaign in international fairs and meetings with travel agents in different cities worldwide.

The most recent Change the Season was launched in New York City’s Times Square, where pedestrians were shown the benefits of the country’s tourist destinations. According to Diario Libre, more than 70% of those arriving in the Dominican Republic are from the U.S. market.

The goal of 10 million people started in the last governmental administration was paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but once this crisis was overcome, the current Government set the goal, and since then, every month, records have broken in arrivals of people in the country.