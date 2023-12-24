Coco Bongo Punta Cana celebrates 9th anniversary in the Dominican Republic

Punta Cana—Coco Bongo Punta Cana celebrates nine years in the Dominican Republic and celebrates in style, premiering the latest technology, Led Sky screens, lasers, special effects, and new lighting.

As well as a new line-up of shows, including the anniversary theme ”Celebration” by the famous American artist Madonna and many more, to provide all visitors with a unique and world-class entertainment offer.

“Coco Bongo Punta Cana first opened its doors in November 2014. Since then and until today, it has delighted more than 2 million visitors worldwide, including Dominicans and residents from all over the country. ”Without a doubt, we came to the Dominican Republic because we believe in the potential of the country, in our case, the Punta Cana Zone, to complement the destination’s offerings, offer the best nightlife entertainment in Punta Cana and the entire Caribbean,” said Andrea Labadie, general manager of Coco Bongo Punta Cana.

She said, “We are infinitely grateful for the welcome and support received during these 9 wonderful years in the Dominican Republic and especially with Punta Cana and its people, who, with their valuable preference, serve as an engine for us to renew ourselves every day and work even harder to always provide the best.”

“We will continue working and investing so that we can share with you many more anniversaries, delivering the best show and party for tourists, locals and visitors from all over the world, always leaving the entertainment industry high,” he said.

Coco Bongo Punta Cana is open from Tuesday to Sunday, at 8:00 p.m., with different categories of packages and special rates for locals and residents.