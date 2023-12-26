National Geographic’s “Cool List” for 2024 highlights the Dominican Republic and other Americas destinations

In the 2024 edition of National Geographic’s “Cool List,” the Dominican Republic takes a prominent place, celebrated for its magnificently wild interior that often overshadows its coastal beauty. This Caribbean island is noted for the Waitukubuli Sea Trail, a remarkable sea kayak route that stretches nearly 40 miles along the west coast. The trail offers a diverse landscape of sculpted cliffs, quaint fishing villages, secluded beaches, and prime snorkeling spots, making it a haven for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts.

While the Dominican Republic shines in the spotlight, other destinations in the Americas also make the list. These include the wildlife-rich Iberá Wetlands in Argentina, the miraculous blooms in Chile’s Atacama Desert, the culinary epicenter of Lima, Peru, and several notable locations in the United States and Canada, each with their unique offerings. From Texas’s anticipated total solar eclipse to the vibrant cultural life of Miami and the historical richness of Nova Scotia, these destinations together present a tapestry of diverse experiences for travelers in 2024.