IDAC: “Airfare reduction is one of our goals for 2024”

Santo Domingo—After the Dominican Republic met the goal of receiving 10 million visitors in 2023 through different channels, the expectations and goals of the tourism, aviation, and cruise sectors to maintain and increase the numbers have been raised.

To this end, next year brings with it a series of challenges that were not met in 2023 and on which the authorities must emphasize if the country wants to remain one of the most visited by tourists. to mention one: lowering the cost of airfare.

In that sense, the director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), Héctor Porcella, indicated to arecoa.com that the reduction of airline tickets is one of the most timely goals for next year based on the number of flights and airlines in the country since the notorious growth of Dominican airlines will be the basis for supply and demand.

“Our goal will always be to surpass what we have achieved and based on that we expect next year 2024 to have much more air operations and surpass the number of visitors that the DR received in 2023 and it will be very necessary to make the cost of tickets to the country more accessible,” he added.

Porcella stressed that based on the operations projections, the entity has several challenges for next year, 2024. Not only is the reduction of airfare, but also to strengthen the growth of Dominican airlines and the certification of new ones, among others, so it has been proposed to exceed the numbers of operations and number of visitors to be received.

To support the projections and increase the numbers achieved this year, the executive said that the country will end 2023 with the realization of 130,000 air operations. “That will be at the close of December 31, 2023.”