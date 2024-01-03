La Romana-Bayahíbe awaits over half a million cruise passengers in 2024

La Romana, DR.- The tourism landscape in La Romana-Bayahíbe is set for a significant boost in 2024, with the president of the Romana-Bayahíbe Hotel Association (AHRB), Andrés Fernández, announcing the expected arrival of over 500,000 cruise passengers.

This surge is attributed to the recent structural upgrades at the La Romana cruise terminal, positioning it among the largest in the Caribbean.

Fernández expressed high hopes for the 2024-2025 cruise season, emphasizing the terminal’s quality and the strategic geographic advantage of the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean. Additionally, he highlighted the crucial role of La Romana International Airport in this resurgence.

The airport not only caters to the influx of cruise tourists but also uniquely connects the Dominican Republic with Italy, besides recently expanding its routes to include Miami and Puerto Rico. This growth in cruise tourism is a testament to the region’s appeal as a key Caribbean destination and its capability to handle a growing tourist influx efficiently.