Dominican Republic shines in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has made a notable impression in this year’s TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, securing prestigious spots in two categories. The country ranked 16th in the list of ‘Top Destinations’ (previously known as popular destinations) and achieved an impressive 4th place in the ‘Best Honeymoon Destinations’ category.

Travelers are drawn to the Dominican Republic for its unique blend of pristine white sand beaches and charming Victorian gingerbread architecture. With nine hundred miles of Caribbean coastline, it’s a haven for beach enthusiasts. TripAdvisor highlights must-visit spots like the Loma Isabel de Torres cable car in Puerto Plata and the vibrant nightlife of Cabarete. Punta Cana, with its idyllic palm trees and crystal-clear waters, is particularly noted for epitomizing a tropical paradise.

TripAdvisor’s report also sheds light on travel trends for the new year. Nearly half (45%) of travelers are planning three or more trips, with 46% including at least one international journey. A significant 93% of Americans intend to spend the same or more on travel this year, indicating sustained momentum in the travel sector.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards 2024 for ‘Best of the Best Destinations’ are determined by analyzing the quality and quantity of reviews across various categories, including accommodations, restaurants, and activities. These reviews are gathered from global travelers on TripAdvisor between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, ensuring a comprehensive reflection of traveler experiences and preferences.