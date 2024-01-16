Banreservas to showcase strategic initiatives at Fitur 2024

Santo Domingo.- The Reserve Bank is set to actively participate in the 2024 Fitur International Tourism Fair in Madrid from January 24 to 28. Under the leadership of Samuel Pereyra, the General Administrator of the banking institution, a comprehensive set of proposals will be presented with the objective of fostering development and attracting investment to the Dominican Republic.

The delegation, headed by Pereyra, has organized various business rounds with investors associated with the tourism sector, both within and outside the Ifema fairgrounds.

Banreservas, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, will highlight proposals such as the Punta Bergantín project in Puerto Plata, along with initiatives aimed at developing tourist centers in Miches and Pedernales.

Regarding Punta Bergantín, construction of the first two hotels is slated to commence this year. These hotels, developed by the Martinón Group with Spanish capital, are currently in the design phase and are expected to attract an investment exceeding US$180 million. Preliminary negotiations indicate that the two hotels will operate under the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara brands.

Supporting investments in the Miches tourist hub is also among the priorities for Banreservas. The area is expected to see new projects with estimates surpassing US$735 million, encompassing both public and private investments, as previously announced during Fitur 2023.

As part of the Fitur 2024 agenda, Banreservas will additionally pay homage to Dominican culture through its traditional cocktail event. This gathering is extended to investors, tour operators, and special guests associated with the tourism sector—a pivotal contributor to the country’s foreign currency earnings.