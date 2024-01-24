Meliá and Grupo Puntacana unite for Punta Bergantín hotel project

Punta Cana.- Meliá Hotels International, the largest Spanish hotel group, and the Puntacana Group have inked a preliminary agreement with the Bergantín Trust for the development of the inaugural hotel within the burgeoning tourism project in Puerto Plata. Under this agreement, Meliá Hotels International is slated to oversee the hotel’s operations, featuring one of its distinguished brands as the flagship.

Pioneers in tourism in Punta Cana, the Puntacana Group, and Meliá Hotels International, with a substantial existing presence of six hotels in the destination, have collaboratively committed to the establishment of 300 hotel rooms, along with the management of around 100 branded residences.

The collective initial investment for the project is projected to surpass $70 million, with construction poised to commence promptly once the unique specifications of the project are finalized.

Meliá Hotels International, a globally prominent hotel chain with over 400 hotels operational or in progress across 40 countries, holds a significant position in Punta Cana, where it boasts a robust portfolio through its brands Paradisus by Meliá and Meliá Hotels & Resorts, featuring luxury and premium accommodations totaling over 3,000 rooms.

Meanwhile, Punta Bergantín is a governmental initiative, spearheaded by Grupo Reservas and the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), aimed at developing a tourist complex in Puerto Plata, the country’s primary tourist region.

This collaborative venture envisions an extensive development plan for the destination, encompassing at least 4,500 new hotel rooms, 2,000 residential and mixed-use tourist units, a golf club, public access beach clubs, and the establishment of a unique thematic town in the region.

Moreover, the initiative includes the establishment of film studios managed by actor and producer Vin Diesel, alongside an innovation center that aims to position the destination not only as a tourism hub but also as a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, creating a one-of-a-kind “silicon beach” worldwide.