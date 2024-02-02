Nickelodeon Hotels introduces renovations for an enhanced guest experience

Madrid.- Nickelodeon Hotels has unveiled a series of new openings and renovations aimed at crafting a fresh and enhanced experience for its guests. The transformation encompasses culinary innovations, updates to the resort’s distinctive and immersive features, and an expansion of the popular family-oriented water park, Aqua Nick.

Speaking at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2024), Frank Maduro, the global sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, emphasized that these renovations are a testament to the commitment of the hotel group in providing superior stays and creating unforgettable memories.

Maduro stated, “Future guests can anticipate an extraordinary vacation with amenities and entertainment that capture the cherished spirit of Nickelodeon, offering playful luxury for guests of all ages.” The changes reflect Nickelodeon Hotels’ dedication to delivering a dynamic and enjoyable experience for its visitors.