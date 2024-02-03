Club Med: discounts of up to 40% for reservations at its Dominican Republic resorts

Club Med launched a flash sale for its North American resorts, including Punta Cana, Miches Playa Esmeralda, Cancun, Ixtapa, Turkoise, Columbus Isle, Caravelle, Buccaneer’s Creek, and Quebec Charlevoix, where travelers can enjoy a 40% discount now through February 5.

The offer applies to stays between February 24 and August 23, 2024, with up to $300 in instant savings on Deluxe rooms and suites and with the code 10CLUB. Children under the age of four get in free.

For the same, the hotel company highlights the Club Med Punta Cana and Buccaneer’s Creek resorts, which are recently renovated resorts, and each offers new experiences to guests.

In that sense, they detail that at the Punta Cana resort, the main restaurant was transformed into a new Caribbean beach story called Hispaniola, with an open-air concept featuring striking Dominican touches.

In addition, the resort features 90 renovated family rooms, 48 new Family Superior rooms, and 36 Family Deluxe room configurations.

Meanwhile, Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek, the first of the brand’s resorts in the Americas, is located in Martinique and offers a wholly renovated resort with redesigned rooms, public areas, and even new culinary and cultural activities.