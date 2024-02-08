Tourism and American Embassy forge agreement to enhance tourist safety

Santo Domingo.- Ensuring the Dominican Republic remains a genuinely safe destination, Minister of Tourism David Collado emphasized his unwavering commitment to the security of tourists visiting the country. He made these remarks during the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the United States consulate, Tourist Police (POLITUR), and the Hotel and Tourism Association of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES).

Collado stated, “The safety of tourists is and will continue to be a priority for us. That is why we are here signing this cooperation agreement to continue taking concrete actions that guarantee the tranquility and enjoyment of those who visit.” The agreement, signed in the capital, involves Collado, Consul General of the United States Greg Segas, Director of the Tourist Police General Minoru Matsunaga, and ASONAHORES President David Llibres, with key industry players in attendance.

This collaborative alliance aims to ensure the safety of the numerous US citizens who annually choose the Dominican Republic as their tourist destination. The agreement includes the establishment of a protocol for managing potential incidents involving US citizens and the prompt exchange of information among the signatory parties about US tourists in the country.

Additionally, the agreement involves providing training for hotel staff and security training to prevent and manage situations that may arise in the tourism sector.

Consul General Greg Segas underscored the agreement’s significance, given that over two million Americans visit the Dominican Republic each year, making the United States the leading source of tourists for the country. Last year, Americans constituted 47 percent of the total non-resident tourists, reflecting a substantial 22 percent growth.