Genera ITM Foundation for sustainable tourism and community development

Grupo ITM, specializing in constructing and operating cruise ports, has introduced the Genera ITM Foundation, aligning with a vision for sustainable tourism and a commitment to present and future generations. This second-tier foundation focuses on enhancing the quality of life in communities associated with the Group’s projects in Puerto Plata, Pedernales, and soon Samaná. Its primary goals include fostering sustainable local tourism, environmental conservation, and ocean protection.

The strategic initiatives of the Genera ITM Foundation are geared towards creating meaningful employment and supporting small and medium-sized businesses within local communities. Additionally, the foundation aims to promote human rights with a cultural emphasis, implement Circular Ports to eliminate single-use plastics, and manage solid waste from the ports and surrounding communities.

During the launch, Teacher Lludy Melizha Terrero was introduced as the director of the Genera ITM Foundation. Reflecting on her Dominican roots, she emphasized the positive impact of projects like Cabo Rojo on people’s lives through economic empowerment and highlighted initiatives like reef monitoring and plastic reduction.

Representing the Dominican Government, Vice President Raquel Peña acknowledged the shared commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and environmental conservation. She echoed President Luis Abinader’s emphasis on collective responsibility for environmental protection and stressed the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society to achieve lasting benefits for the country’s communities.