Air Europa’s new routes connecting the Dominican Republic to North Africa

Santo Domingo.- Air Europa has announced the launch of flights from the Dominican Republic to North Africa with a layover in Madrid, starting in March of this year. The airline plans to commence flights to Morocco next month, followed by trips to Tunisia starting in June 2024.

These routes to Marrakech and Tunisia are scheduled until the end of October, allowing Air Europa to meet the growing demand observed in both tourist destinations since their initiation. Flights to the Moroccan capital began in 2017, while connections between Madrid and Tunisia were established in 2019. Last year, the route’s success was evident, with average occupancy levels exceeding 87%.

Air Europa intends to operate these services using its Boeing 737 fleet, specifically chosen for its suitability in covering short and medium-distance routes. This single-aisle model aims to balance a high volume of passenger movement with responsible fuel consumption.

In a significant move, Air Europa signed a codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways this year. This collaboration enables the airline’s customers to fly from Madrid to Nairobi via Amsterdam, expanding their range of destinations on the continent through a single ticket.