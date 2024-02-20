DATE 2024 announced: the largest Dominican tourism fair

Santo Domingo.- The Hotel and Tourism Association of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) has officially announced the upcoming twenty-fourth edition of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange, DATE 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 26 at the esteemed Paradisus Palma Real hotel.

Asonahores President, David Llibre, emphasized the significance of DATE as the primary marketing platform for the Dominican tourism product and its complementary offerings. The objective is to continually enhance and diversify the influx of visitors to the Dominican Republic.

Llibre highlighted the favorable tourism climate, with the Dominican Republic having surpassed 10 million visitors. However, he acknowledged the challenge of maintaining and expanding this figure, aiming to strengthen the country’s leadership in the region.

Aguie Lendor, Executive Vice President of Asonahores, outlined the focus areas for DATE 2024, which include highlighting golf, medical, diving, wedding, adventure, and ecotourism. These segments will be showcased to attract buyers from key specialized markets, complementing the well-established sun and beach tourism offerings.

Lendor detailed the efforts in crafting the event agenda for DATE 2024 to ensure a memorable experience and commercial success for all attendees. The agenda includes daily business meetings, exhibitions, cultural activities, press conferences, and themed parties.

DATE 2024 aims to support the diverse segments within the Dominican tourism product, enabling suppliers to actively engage with specialized buyers. The event seeks to facilitate productive business meetings that align with the various offerings of the Dominican Republic.

In addition to the main event, special activities have been planned, including a welcome cocktail hosted by Karisma Hotels & Resorts on April 23, an opening cocktail on April 24 at Paradisus Palma Real, and the closing activity on April 25 at Secrets Tides Punta Cana hotel.

Francisco Camps Orfila, Managing Director of Meliá Hotels International in the Dominican Republic, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to host DATE 2024 at Paradisus Palma Real. He pledged the hotel’s commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for all participants, underscoring the event’s importance to the country’s tourism industry.