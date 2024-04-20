Silver Airways boosts tourism in Puerto Plata with direct flight from Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico – Silver Airways, since the end of last year, has offered direct flights from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, giving tourists from the unincorporated territory of the United States a great advantage of avoiding the three hours (approximately) drive from Santo Domingo towards the tourist destination of the North of the country.

The facility is offered with frequencies that take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:20 a.m., with the option to return to Puerto Rico on the same days at 12:25 p.m. in an aircraft for 46 passengers.

It is recalled that this route was announced in the last Roadshow that was held in the cities of Ponce and San Juan by the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) to encourage the promotion of the Dominican North Coast in Puerto Rico.

Details of the air operation, according to a Primera Hora passenger in Puerto Rico