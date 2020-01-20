Top challenges facing Central American countries and DR are:

Madrid.– Respect for the environment, native cultures and better transport connections are the main challenges facing Central American countries and the Dominican Republic to promote tourism, one of the region’s main economic sources.

The topic was put forth on Monday in Madrid by the Tourism ministers of Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama, as well as senior officials from Guatemala, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.

The countries are grouped in the Tourism Promotion Agency of Central America (CATA), which is committed to multi-destination travel through several countries in the area.

“Facilitating connectivity is one of the objectives as a region,” said Honduras Tourism minister, Nicole Marrder.

She also proposed “agrotourism to combat poverty and bring economic development to regions that would have no other way to develop.”