Two Panama ministers fired on Dominican’s 2nd prison break: EFE

Panama.- The second escape from a Panama prison of the Dominican Gilberto Ventura Ceballos, sentenced to 50 years for the kidnapping and murder of five people, prompted the firing of security minister, Rolando Mirones, and of government, Carlos Romero, president Laurentino Cortizo announced Wed., EFE reports.

Ventura, 44, escaped from cellblock C of La Nueva Joya, the country’s most modern prison, presumably on Monday night.

Authorities conduct a wide search and raised the reward to US$50,000 for information leading to his detention.

In a televised address Cortizo announced the resignation of Mirones and of Romero.