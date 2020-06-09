One year after Big Pappy shooting 14 people still in jail

Santo Domingo .– The attack in which Major League Baseball player David Ortíz almost lost his life prompted an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General that put 14 people behind bars, in a case that awaits progress in the country’s justice.

Many of the defendants have tried to get out of prison by filing appeals but opposed by the prosecution which claims that they pose a flight risk and are dangerous people.

Main defendant

Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez -identified by the authorities as the mastermind. He allegedly he had sent to kill his relative Sixto David Fernández, who shared with the former player in the bar the night he was shot in the back.