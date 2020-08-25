WHO reserves 2 million vaccines for Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Pan American Health Office (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have reserved two million vaccines for the Dominican Republic when they are available to be applied to human beings, the local representation of those international entities said Mon.

PAHO and WHO said the country has guaranteed this amount of vaccines through the World Vaccination Mechanism (COVAX).

The COVAX Mechanism was established by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners to ensure prompt, fair and equitable access to vaccines. against Covid-19 around the world.

The information was disclosed in an interview aired by investigative journalist Nuria Piera.