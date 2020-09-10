Dominican Republic US$194.9M ‘hot tar’ scandal heads toward indictment

Santo Domingo.- The Attorney General will receive Thursday morning the first case file that involves the former Minister of Public Works and presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gonzalo Castillo, in the purchase of hot tar for RD$11.5 billion (US$194.9 million).

In a statement on its website Public Procurement posted the results of the analysis of the Public Works procurement processes during the administration of Castillo.

Among the conclusions of the report is that “the aforementioned exclusivity procedures were not carried out in accordance with the administrative due process that governs public purchases and contracting.”