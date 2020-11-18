Deputies approved contract to buy COVID-19 vaccine from AtraZeneca

2BEHRJJ (200414) -- BEIJING, April 14, 2020 (Xinhua) -- A staff member displays samples of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at Sinovac Biotech Ltd., in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2020. China has approved two COVID-19 inactivated vaccine candidates for clinical trials, according to the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against the coronavirus Tuesday. The two vaccine candidates are developed by Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd, a company based in Beijing. Clinical

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday the contract of 40 million dollars, signed by the Dominican Republic and the company AstraZeneca UK Limited, for the supply of 10 million doses of the potential vaccine against COVID- 19.

The contract was signed on October 30, 2020, by the Executive Branch and establishes an estimated price per dose of four dollars and a total of 10 million doses, which would serve five million people.

“The State must cover the total price in the following way: a non-refundable initial payment of 20%; a payment of 40% when the vaccine is approved by the Dominican health authorities, the Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Products (MI IRA) of the United Kingdom, the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) or the European Agency of Medications (EMA); and a payment or several payments of the remaining 40% as the doses are delivered to the State, ”says the report rendered by the Finance Commission.

“The estimated cost of US$ 4.00 per dose may be increased up to 20% or even more, in which case the State will assume the difference in cost” states the sales contract. But in no case will the cost of each dose be higher than US$ 6.00.

The vaccine named AZT1222 is also developed by the University of Oxford and should be available in the first quarter of next year.