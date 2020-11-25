Colonial City to host photographer with European roots and Dominican heart

Santo Domingo.- As part of the actions to promote art and local tourism in this new normality, Casas del XVI, the boutique hotel, located in the Colonial City, presents the photographic exhibition “Living in a box” by the photographer of European roots, but with a Dominican heart, Daniel Harel.

In total, 23 photographs where the author shows his personal perspective on what it meant to live in confinement, as a result of the pandemic, in his small apartment, located in New York City.

In addition to the photographs, the exhibition includes a virtual journey that will allow visitors to travel, thanks to technology, to the artist’s home in the United States, the same place where the photos were recreated, and enjoy an immersive experience that captures the different situations of how we live and adapt to challenges that we all experienced this year.

The exhibition, which will be staged in the majestic Casa de los Vitrales, will be open to the public from Saturday, November 28 to Tuesday, November 1, December at 10am until 5pm during the weekend, and from 10am to 7pm on weekdays.

The activity will apply the necessary protocols that the new normality requires, which is why the capacity during the exhibition tour will be limited.

Harel notes that to preserve the security and tranquility of the attendees, interested parties must register at the following link to reserve their visiting hours: https://danielharel.com/registro

“Living in a box” is part of the efforts by Casas del XVI to promote reunions and boost the flow of people visiting the Historic Center of Santo Domingo. All this, placing as a priority, the health protocols and physical distancing established by the authorities. It also invites the inhabitants of the Colonial City to enjoy these types of activities that, as a result of the health emergency, were suspended,” he said.

He added that the activity also has a commitment to the greatest challenge we face as a society: improving the quality of life in education.

Some of the works exhibited by the artist will be for sale and all proceeds will be used for projects promoted by INICIA Educación, thus contributing to the improvement of the Dominican educational system.

About Daniel

Daniel Harel is a photography lover with a Dominican heart who, although he lives abroad today, spent important years of his life on the island. It is for this reason that he chose Santo Domingo for the presentation of this proposal, a work that makes us think about the situations, feelings, fears and emotions that all of us went through this year.

His passion for photography interacts with his interest in learning about human psychology and how it manifests itself in our expressions and non-verbal communication; interests that the artist evidences quite well in Living in a Box, a project that explores changes in people’s behavior during the pandemic by combining self-isolating portraits at home and stories from multiple sources.