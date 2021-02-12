Agents seize 19K cocaine in 2 collectible cars bound for China

Santo Domingo.- The Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) on Friday said that with the support of intelligence agencies it seized 19 kilos of cocaine hidden in the dashboards of two vehicles bound for the Chinese city of Hong Kong from East Haina Port.

In a press release the DNCD said its agents and military personnel stationed in that port were inspecting the 1983 and 1984 Oldsmobile sedans, when canine units alerted the presence of the drug.

“A more rigorous check was carried out, finding on the dashboards of both vehicles several metal tubes,” it said, adding that Forensics verified the portions of cocaine weighed 19.39 kilos.