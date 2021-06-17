The 3rd Health and Wellness Destination Guide is published

To strengthen the positioning of the Dominican Republic as a competitive and safe health tourism destination in the face of covid-19, the Dominican Association of Health Tourism (ADTS) and AF Comunicación Estratégica published the third edition of the Health and Wellness Destination Guide.

The presentation was made within the framework of the 5th International Congress of Health and Wellness Tourism, which took place on June 9th and 10th, 2021.

The guide, a publication of the Medical Tourism Association (MTA), is a tool that seeks to show the international community the main attributes of the country.

The president of the ADTS, Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, affirmed that this edition seeks to strengthen the position of the Dominican Republic as a safe destination, “differentiating ourselves from our competitors as a nation that has managed the pandemic in a timely manner, showing a fatality rate lower than the vast majority. of the countries of the region, through the application of internationally endorsed biosafety protocols, and being innovative with initiatives such as the safe tourism assistance plan”.

Meanwhile, Amelia Reyes Mora, vice president of the ADTS and president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, stated that “this publication highlights the Dominican Republic as a reliable international destination for medical tourism, and offers extensive information on the main players in the medical tourism value chain. Likewise, she points out that this initiative is aligned with the presidential and national development goals of diversifying the country’s tourism portfolio”.

The guide is edited in the English language and will have great international diffusion and visibility.

“It is an ideal instrument to guide international patients in the process of choosing a reliable healthcare provider. Those interested will be able to find out details about health and wellness centers, hospitals, hotels, airports, financial institutions, and existing investment opportunities in the country”, she pointed out.

In turn, they highlighted that the Dominican Republic has a strategic geographical position, ideal climate, political and social stability, health professionals trained in centers of excellence and accredited centers, and in the process of international accreditation.

“These comparative advantages position the Dominican Republic as the main destination for health tourism in the Caribbean region and second in all of Latin America, according to the Medical Tourism Index”, they specified.

The third edition of the Health and Wellness Tourism Guide is a unique opportunity for the institutions involved in this sector to promote their products and services.

This guide will be available in eBook format from Apple Books and Amazon Kindle.

Likewise, its content will remain in its entirety on the websites of the Medical Tourism Association, ranked number one in the world in Google searches on health tourism topics.

In addition, it will be on the website of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism, airports, and hotels. Likewise, through the digital channels of the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR), Ministry of Foreign Relations (MIREX), consulates, and Dominican embassies abroad.

Guide link – https://destinationguide.medicaltourism.com/dominican-republic/