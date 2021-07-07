Dominican Republic shutters its border with Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic shuttered its border with Haiti on Wednesday after the assassination of the latter country’s president, Jovenel Moise and first lady Martine, a military source told Efe.

President Luis Abinader ordered the closure of the four border crossings with Haiti and ordered the reinforcement of surveillance in the area, according to a person in charge of the Specialized Land Border Security Corps (Cesfront).

The Dominican Republic and Haiti have four official border crossings, although most of the border, about 380 kilometers long, does not have dividing fences.