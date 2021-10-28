Public Health reports 1,102 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health notified 1,102 new positive cases, and in which six deaths were reported.

It said that only three correspond to the last 24 hours.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) details that 4,124 people have died in the country since the pandemic began, with a fatality rate of 1.09 percent and mortality per million inhabitants located at 394.70.