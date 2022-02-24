Dominican Republic-Mexico trade tops S$82B in 6 years

Santo Domingo.- In the last six years trade between the Dominican Republic and Mexico amounted to US$6.1 billion.

At the same time, the Dominican goal is to reach US$82 million, the result of exports to Mexican soil, during the next four years, reported the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana).

She said Mexican investment in the country amounted to US$1.2 billion, between 2015 and September 2021. The main recipient sectors of this investment were real estate, commerce and industry.

Biviana Riveiro, director of ProDominicana, explored, together with a commercial delegation from Mexico, the sectors with potential for new investments and purchase opportunities for the Dominican exportable supply.