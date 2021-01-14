Dominican Congressman for the NY-13 District tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving two doses of the vaccine

The Dominican congressman for the NY-13 District, Adriano Espaillat, notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19, after having been vaccinated with the two doses and that he is in quarantine, receiving instructions from his doctor.

The congressman was in Washington this week, where this Wednesday participated in the floor debate for the Article of Impeachment against President Trump. He is currently in quarantine, receiving instructions from his doctor.

The announcement was made through his Twitter account, where he also wrote that last week he received the second dose of the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer / BioNtech.

I received the second dose of the vaccine last week and understand that the effects take time. I have continued to be tested regularly, I wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines, ”wrote the congressman.