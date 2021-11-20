“Orgy of violence” over vaccine passes leaves 7 injured in the Netherlands

In this image, taken from a video, protesters protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, on November 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. (MEDIA TV ROTTERDAM VIA AP)

Police opened fire on demonstrators, and seven people were injured in riots in central Rotterdam on Friday during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions: mainly, vaccination passes. The mayor of the Dutch city described the situation as “an orgy of violence.”

“On several occasions, police felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves” as protesters attacked the port city’s business district, setting fires and throwing stones and fireworks at officers, the alderman, Ahmed Aboutaleb, told reporters early Saturday.

“They shot at protesters, people were injured,” Aboutaleb added, who had no further details on the wounded. Authorities also fired warning shots.

Several officers were injured, and dozens of people were arrested. The arrests are expected to increase after studying security camera footage, Aboutaleb added.

Images taken at the scene of the clashes showed at least one police car on fire and another with a bicycle embedded in the windshield.

Calm returned to the streets after midnight following the intervention of riot police and water cannons.

This was one of the worst outbreaks of violence since the first restrictions were imposed to curb the pandemic last year. In January, rioters attacked police and set fires in the streets of Rotterdam after a curfew was enforced.

Police from across the country traveled to Rotterdam to help control the situation on Friday. According to local media, the incidents involved gangs of violent soccer fans intensely opposed to vaccine passports.

A video posted on social media and broadcast by Dutch TV station NOS shows a person shot in Rotterdam, but it is not immediately known what happened.

Police explained in a tweet that “it remains unclear how and by whom” that person was apparently shot. As a result, authorities opened an independent investigation into police shootings and that they are increasingly using guns.

The government announced that it wants to enact a law allowing companies to restrict the covid passport access system only to people who have been vaccinated or have recently overcome the disease, excluding those who have tested negative for the virus.

The Netherlands has seen a spike in infections recently and imposed a new partial lockdown a week ago.