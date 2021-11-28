Haitian gang kidnaps Telemicro Group’s correspondent in Haiti

Santo Domingo, DR

Alexander Gálvez, a correspondent for the Telemicro Media Group in Haiti, was kidnapped yesterday by Haitian gang members on the border that unites the two countries.

According to a complaint made by the Haitian media “Haiti 24” and Noticias Telemicro, the journalist was kidnapped on the Malpasse highway in bright sunlight.

The “400 Mawozo” gang members are pointed out as those allegedly responsible for the incident.

Gálvez currently works for the First Broadcast and the Star Broadcast of Noticias Telemicro.

The journalist, whose nationality is Haitian, was a contributor to the Haitian radio station “Caribbean FM” and had the journalistic column “Ti Koze nan Panyòl” in the newspaper “Premye Okazyon.”