Haitian gang kidnaps Telemicro Group’s correspondent in Haiti
Alexander Gálvez, a correspondent for the Telemicro Media Group in Haiti, was kidnapped yesterday by Haitian gang members on the border that unites the two countries.
According to a complaint made by the Haitian media “Haiti 24” and Noticias Telemicro, the journalist was kidnapped on the Malpasse highway in bright sunlight.
The “400 Mawozo” gang members are pointed out as those allegedly responsible for the incident.
Gálvez currently works for the First Broadcast and the Star Broadcast of Noticias Telemicro.
The journalist, whose nationality is Haitian, was a contributor to the Haitian radio station “Caribbean FM” and had the journalistic column “Ti Koze nan Panyòl” in the newspaper “Premye Okazyon.”
Alexander Gyálvez is a victim of anarchy in Haiti. Hope he will be released soon and be OK.
How many more will be kidnapped? How many more rampant insults to the human condition in Haiti at the hands of the gangs/mafias?
The international community has to send in troops to bring order, to reduce the chaos.
