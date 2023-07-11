Consulate of the Dominican Republic in Madrid and the Pensions Department sign an agreement to offer services from headquarters

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Consulate in Madrid and the General Directorate of Retirement and Pensions (DGJP) have recently signed an agreement to provide the services of the government institution at the consular headquarters. The signing ceremony was led by Miguel Vásquez Peña, the General Consul of Madrid, and Juan Rosa, the General Director of Retirement and Pensions.

According to a press release from the Consulate General in Madrid, this agreement reflects their commitment to bringing services closer to Dominicans residing within their jurisdiction.

The consular headquarters will now offer various services, including Seniority Pension, Disability Pension, Inclusions in the Pension List (SIN), Survivor’s Pension for the Spouse, Survivor’s Pension for Non-Marital Couples, Child Survivor’s Pension, Survivor’s Pension for Parents, and Suspension of Pension. These services aim to cater to the needs of Dominican citizens living in Madrid and throughout the jurisdiction under the Consulate General of the Dominican Republic in Madrid.