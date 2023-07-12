Spanish Agency sanctioned the country for alleged illegal acts by Jean Alain

Santo Domingo.- Former officials of the Spanish Agency for Development (AECID) in the Dominican Republic are alleged to have stolen resources intended to enhance the effectiveness of criminal investigations. These actions have led to international sanctions against the country.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) has accused former attorney general Jean Alain Rodríguez of corrupt practices, which resulted in the withdrawal of cooperation and a loss of credibility. The Public Ministry’s accusation, presented during the preliminary trial of Operation Medusa, outlines the irregularities in the procurement process for equipment purchased by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacfi).

The contracted company, Suplidora Médica del Caribe, SRL, represented by Ana Rosa Sención, is accused of overvaluing the equipment by approximately four times the international price. An audit revealed a significant difference in the purchase price, amounting to approximately €$21,624.00 above the comparable international value, plus legal taxes.