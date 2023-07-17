Inposdom and Consulate of Miami open special window for shipments to the Dominican Republic

Miami.- The General Director of the Dominican Postal Institute, Erick Guzmán, and the General Consul of the Dominican Republic in Miami, Geanilda Vasquez, have signed a collaboration agreement to enhance postal services for document delivery. As part of the agreement, a special window has been established at the consular headquarters to facilitate the use of the Dominican State’s postal services.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to offer an efficient and secure option for sending important documents, ensuring their timely delivery. General Director Erick Guzmán emphasized that this agreement will optimize resources and improve delivery times. Additional measures will be implemented to ensure the security and confidentiality of the documents sent through this service.

Consul General Geanilda Vasquez expressed her satisfaction with the agreement, highlighting its significance in strengthening ties between the Dominican community in Miami and their home country. She emphasized the importance of having a reliable and fast postal service that facilitates administrative and commercial procedures between both nations.

Both Consul General Geanilda Vasquez and General Director Erick Guzmán encouraged the Dominican community in Miami to utilize this special window for sending their documents. They emphasized that an efficient postal service is essential for maintaining family, commercial, and cultural connections between the two countries.

The event also featured the presence of actress and comedian Nany Peña, who took the opportunity to express her support and witness the improvements that the Dominican Postal Institute (Inposdom) has experienced under the leadership of General Director Erick Guzmán.