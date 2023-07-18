Abinader calls for the European Union-CELAC to address the challenges of poverty together

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic has called for joint efforts between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to address persistent poverty and inequality. In a speech delivered to leaders from both regions, President Abinader emphasized the need for measures promoting the economic and political empowerment of women and the inclusion of disadvantaged sectors.

The president highlighted the importance of collaboration between the EU and CELAC within the World Trade Organization (WTO) to contribute to its reform. He emphasized the opportunity provided by the EU-CELAC Summit to openly discuss finance for development, debt restructuring, and liquidity provision to address the debt crisis.

President Abinader stressed the need for sustainable and inclusive growth that promotes equality and social cohesion. He highlighted the existing partnership between the EU and CELAC in various areas such as the green and digital transition, sustainable economy, human development, health, education, research, innovation, and development.

To further strengthen resources, the president considered it imperative to enhance the facilities included in the Global Gateway, involving regional partners such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF), Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and European Investment Bank (EIB) and European banks.