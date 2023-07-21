Electoral campaign of the Dominican Sabina Matos is investigated for alleged false signatures

Sabina Matos, candidate for the US Congress and lieutenant governor of Rhode Island, is facing criticism after a police investigation was announced regarding alleged false signatures presented on behalf of her electoral campaign in the towns of Jamestown and Newport. Election officials in Jamestown reported seeing the name of at least one deceased person and similar signatures on the nomination papers delivered for Matos’ campaign. NBC 10 spoke with some people whose signatures appeared on the form, and they denied having signed it, while others confirmed that they did.

The signature forms in Newport and Jamestown counties seem to have been filed by the same person. Newport officials reported that 14 of the 32 signatures on the nomination form were rejected, while others were validated.

The investigation is intended to look into the signatures submitted for Lieutenant Governor Matos’ candidacy for Congress and has been joined by the state attorney general Peter Neronha. Neronha stated that it is an unusual case, and in such cases, a police department typically contacts or is contacted by the attorney general’s office to coordinate the investigation.

As of now, Sabina Matos has not provided a statement on the matter. Diario Libre attempted to contact her office but has not received a response at the time of the report.