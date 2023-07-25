A repatriation flight for Haitians from the Bahamas is canceled due to the death of a migrant

A repatriation flight for Haitians leaving the Bahamas was canceled at the last minute due to the tragic death of one of the migrants just before takeoff. The flight was carrying a total of 143 Haitians, including women and children. One of the migrants experienced health complications during boarding, and despite efforts from a nurse at the airport, the woman’s life could not be saved.

Authorities promptly informed the Bahamas Police and the Haitian Embassy about the incident. A second repatriation flight, carrying 132 Haitian migrants, was scheduled to take place the following day.

These migrants had been detained by the US Coast Guard in Bahamian waters and subsequently handed over to local authorities. The Bahamas remains committed to enforcing immigration laws and returning migrants to their homeland to manage the influx of individuals seeking better opportunities amid the ongoing crisis in Haiti.