Cuban Movement in the Dominican Republic perform worship to ask for migratory regularization

Santo Domingo.- The Movement Cubans Living in the Dominican Republic (MOCUVIREDO) organized a worship and exaltation service advocating for the regularization of dozens of Cuban compatriots residing in various provinces of the country. During the service, the foreigners made a plea to President Luis Abinader and Director General of Migration, Venancio Alcántara Valdez, to establish a one-stop shop for the granting of regularization to Cubans in the Dominican Republic.

Pastor Miguel Fernández Núñez, president of MOCUVIREDO, emphasized the importance of humane treatment and the urgent need to address the problems faced by Cuban citizens living in the country. He expressed his faith in prayer and urged congregations and evangelistic ministries to join in praying for a resolution. The service also included a message from Pastor Julio Infante and a call for those who haven’t accepted Jesus Christ as their savior to do so.

The event took place at the Kadosh Ministry Church in Santo Domingo.